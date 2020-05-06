Capturing the everyday-ness of a barber’s life in ‘Shanmugam Saloon’

Shanmugam arrives at his salon in a cycle, as the song ‘Kanpona Pokkile’ gently surfaces in the background. There is a heavy downpour but nothing deters him from performing his regular chores: mop the place, arrange the grooming kit and wait for customers.

It is a quarter past six in the morning and the absence of human presence is noticeable. He takes a quick nap, only to be broken by the sound of a bell. The scene cuts to a close-up of a man saying, “Make it short.”

This everyday-ness of Shanmugam’s life is what the director Karuppiah C Ram has captured in his 10-minute short-film début Shanmugam Saloon, which landed recently on YouTube.

The idea for his short germinated when Karuppiah chanced upon an interview filmmaker Mysskin had given while promoting Savarakathi, a movie the latter wrote and starred in. “It was originally made as a three-minute short film for another platform. But the finished product looked a little weak. Shanmugam Saloon was actually part of an anthology I’d written, which later became a hyperlink cinema dealing with seven stories,” says Karuppiah C Ram, 21, who is currently pursuing Business Administration at SRM University.

The short-film was wrapped in 2018 and was sent to multiple film festivals, while Karuppiah was testing the waters in OTT platforms. He eventually decided to release it on YouTube after nearly two years, given that people are eyeing interesting content during this lockdown.

Short film director Karuppiah C Ram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Starring actor Charlie, the short raises existential questions, like how a man’s basic need/desire is easily influenced by somebody else. Karuppiah seems to look at globalisation through the eyes of a barber, which, perhaps, explains why he describes his short film a “modern version of Kattradhu Thamizh and Thanga Meengal”.

“I admire Ram [director] a lot. This is a very Ram take on globalisation,” says the filmmaker, an ardent fan of Rajinikanth, and describes his film as “a tribute to Kamal Haasan’s Varumayin Niram Sigappu and Mysskin”.

Shanmugam Saloon is mined from Karuppiah’s own life and is a reflection of the many stops to the salon near his house in Mayiladuthurai. “Those were the days when I used to watch the Top Ten Movies show on TV and look out for cinema posters in newspapers, while awaiting my turn,” he says. Shanmugam is modelled after the salon owner, who, he says, was impressed with his minimalist attempt. “He told me, ‘People don’t usually document our story but you did it. You’ll do well’.”