Shankar wishes Kamal on his birthday with new picture from ‘Indian 2’

After the first look of Indian 2 was released earlier this year on August 15, director Shankar surprised fans with a second look of Kamal Haasan from the upcoming film on the occasion of his star’s 65th birthday.

Wishing Kamal a happy birthday, Shankar took to social media to post a picture of the actor, in full freedom fighter ‘Indian thatha’ garb, standing atop what seems to be a fort and gazing at the city below.

A sequel to the 1996 film Indian, the film’s cast has Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Delhi Ganesh and Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal as the antagonist. Kamal Haasan will return in his iconic ‘Senapathy’ role from the first movie.

Indian 2 will have music direction by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Lyca. The film has a release date of early 2020.