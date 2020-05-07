The return of Malgudi Days

Zee Kannada will telecast the famous series Malgudi Days from May 11 onwards. The evergreen classic was aired in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Directed by the late actor-director Shankar Nag, the series will be telecast on weekdays at 9.30 pm on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The series were known for its nostalgic soundtrack, location of traditional houses and a strong association with Karnataka.

Commenting on the launch of Malgudi Days, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head, Zee Kannada & Zee Picchar, says, “Malgudi Days is a series I hold close to my heart. It is something I will be able to share with all our viewers. We hope to make this summer a memorable one with the series.”