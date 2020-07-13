Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to make digital debut with ‘Bandish Bandits’, a musical romance

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new romantic musical drama, Bandish Bandits, produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Bang Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot).

The series which will launch on August 4, follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds, and stars Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna, alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Bandish Bandits also features a soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show.

“Bandish Bandits has been a true labour of love and we’re pleased to be bringing it to a dynamic, global service like Prime Video, which champions unique original content from around the world,” said Amritpal Singh Bindra. “While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is without doubt a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience,” he added.

Director Anand Tiwari said, “While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real. I am beyond excited to bring this incredible tale of romance, beautifully told through the musical genius of composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, to Prime Video.”