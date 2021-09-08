Movies

Shankar and Ram Charan’s ‘RC15’ launched, new poster released

Shankar and Ram Charan’s upcoming film RC15 was launched on Wednesday, with a poster featuring some of the important cast and crew members.

The untitled film, produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, released a poster that features actors Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Jayaram, Sunil, Anjali and Naveen Chandra. Director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu, music composer S Thaman, and others are also seen.

Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Ram Charan at the launch event

Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Ram Charan at the launch event  

Film personalities Ranveer Singh (who is working with Shankar on the Hindi remake of Anniyan), Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli were also present at the launch event.

The poster was shared on social media with the caption, “We are coming!!! #RC15 #SVC50 Muhurtham Ceremony Today.”


