‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ trailer: Marvel debuts its first Asian superhero

Marvel has released the teaser trailer and the first look for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, that stars Simu Liu as Shang Chi.

A first for Marvel Studios with an Asian protagonist, superhero film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will follow Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.