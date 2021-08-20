Movies

‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ to release in Indian theatres on September 3

Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) in Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’   | Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero film “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will debut in cinema halls in India on September 3, the studio announced on Friday.

The much awaited movie, directed by Daniel Destin Cretton and featuring Simu Liu in the titular role, will be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

“Attention all Marvel fans! Gather your tribe and get in formation. A new legend is going to rise! “’Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ in cinemas on 3rd September! Releasing in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada,” the studio wrote on its social media handles.

The film marks Marvel’s first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Liu as the martial arts superhero.

Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), the movie follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Michelle Yeoh.

Hong Kong star Tony Leung is playing Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father and the main villain in the movie.

Cretton, known for directing movies such as “Just Mercy” and “Short Term 12”, has directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Soorarai Pottru,’ Suriya and Vidya Balan bag top honours at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021

‘Gone for Good’ review: Fairly engrossing mini-series from the Harlan Coben staple of thrillers

Nine ways to say nothing: the ‘Navarasa’ anthology

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films: Where melody meets drama

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ movie: HC grants interim stay on defamation proceedings against Alia Bhatt, Bhansali

Japanese martial artist, actor Sonny Chiba dies at 82

‘The White Lotus’ review: Riveting, disturbing viewing along with a fabulous star cast

From Chennai to Atlanta: Meghana Reddy on realising her animator’s dream

‘Raja Raja Chora’ movie review: Quirky tale of crime and punishment

Pallak Lalwani in Hansal Mehta’s action-thriller film ‘Faraaz’

‘Eternals’ trailer: Chloé Zhao and Marvel promise most spectacular superhero epic yet

Kareena Kapoor: “Jeh’s ‘normal’ may be different from Taimur’s”

‘#Home’ Malayalam movie review: A relatable, light-hearted tale

Anthony Mackie set to headline ‘Captain America 4’

What’s coming to Netflix: ‘The Chair,’ ‘He’s All That’ and more

Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Netflix film ‘Plan A Plan B’

Watch | In conversation with Sona Mohapatra

Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber join Wes Anderson’s next film

Bobby Cannavale on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: ‘I always wanted to play an athlete’

‘Field of Dreams’ series adaptation in the works at Peacock
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 3:46:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/shang-chi-and-the-legend-of-the-ten-rings-to-release-in-indian-theatres-on-september-3/article36014591.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY