Shane Nigam’s Tamil debut ‘Madraskaaran’ goes on floors

February 13, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

The film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

The team of ‘Madraskaaran’ from the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier reported that Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is set to make his Tamil debut with a film called Madraskaaranthat also stars Kalaiyarasan. Today, the film went on floors with a pooja ceremony.

Directed by Rangoli-filmmaker Vaali Mohan Das, the film is said to follow the story of the extent to which an ego clash between two characters can take their lives.

Madraskaaran has actors Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta playing the female lead. The cast of the film also includes actors Karunas and Pandiarajan.

The shooting of the film is set to take place in Chennai, Madurai and Kochi. With music scored by Sam CS, the film is produced by B Jagadish under his SR Productions banner.

Shane, popularly known for his stellar roles in Kumbalangi Nights, Paravaand Bhoothakalam, has been in the limelight since last year for his performance in the action thriller RDX. The actor was also hailed for his dancing in RDX’s Neela Nilave’ track, also composed by Sam CS.

