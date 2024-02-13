GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shane Nigam’s Tamil debut ‘Madraskaaran’ goes on floors

The film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta in the lead

February 13, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The team of ‘Madraskaaran’ from the pooja ceremony

The team of ‘Madraskaaran’ from the pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier reported that Malayalam actor Shane Nigam is set to make his Tamil debut with a film called Madraskaaranthat also stars Kalaiyarasan. Today, the film went on floors with a pooja ceremony.

ALSO READ
Malayalam cinema: Marketing teams go for innovative ideas, rope in influencers to promote films

Directed by Rangoli-filmmaker Vaali Mohan Das, the film is said to follow the story of the extent to which an ego clash between two characters can take their lives.

ALSO READ: Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar steal all the hearts in ‘Little Hearts’ teaser

Madraskaaran has actors Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta playing the female lead. The cast of the film also includes actors Karunas and Pandiarajan.

ALSO READ
‘Burqa’ movie review: An intriguing conversation drama on religion and repression

The shooting of the film is set to take place in Chennai, Madurai and Kochi. With music scored by Sam CS, the film is produced by B Jagadish under his SR Productions banner.

Shane, popularly known for his stellar roles in Kumbalangi Nights, Paravaand Bhoothakalam, has been in the limelight since last year for his performance in the action thriller RDX. The actor was also hailed for his dancing in RDX’s Neela Nilave’ track, also composed by Sam CS.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.