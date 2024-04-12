GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shane Nigam’s next is a romantic entertainer titled ‘Haal’

Written by Nishad Koya, the new film is set to be directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar

April 12, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shane Nigam; title announcement poster of ‘Haal’

Shane Nigam; title announcement poster of ‘Haal’ | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/@shanenigam786

Malayalam star Shane Nigam will be seen in a romantic entertainer titled Haal, the makers announced on Thursday. Written by Nishad Koya, the new film is set to be directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar.

Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast remain unknown at the moment. Set to go on floors in the first week of May, Haal is eyeing for a release later this year.

With music composed by Nandhagopal V, the new film has cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar and editing by Sreejith Sarang. JVJ Productions is backing the film.

‘Little Hearts’ teaser: Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar steal all the hearts

Best known for his stellar roles in Malayalam films like Kumbalangi Nights, Parava, Bhoothakalam, and last year’s hit action thriller RDX, Shane is all set to make his Tamil debut with a film titled Madraskaaran. Also starring Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta, the film went on floors in February.

