Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko team up again

October 03, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The duo was previously seen in ‘Corona Papers’, ‘Parava’, ‘Veyil’ and ‘Ishq’

The Hindu Bureau

Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam are teaming up once again for a film. The duo was previously seen in Corona Papers, Parava, Veyil and Ishq.

Sandra Thomas will produce the film while Anagha, who was seen in Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam, is also part of the cast. More details of the film’s cast and crew are yet to be out.

Shine Tom Chacko has a slew of releases lined up, including Vivekanandan Viralaanu, Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Thankamani, Teri Meri, Vadi Kutti Mammootty and Devara, starring Jr NTR. Shane was last seen in the action blockbuster, RDX.

