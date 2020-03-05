Shane Nigam issue ends as AMMA, KFPA reach an agreement

The long-drawn saga involving actor Shane Nigam was eventually resolved amicably after the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) reached an agreement settling the issue at a meeting held here on Wednesday.

Mr. Nigam was asked to complete the two films featuring him in the lead — Veyil and Qurbani, the production of which have been in a limbo since the controversy erupted last year — between March 2 and April 18.

“It was decided that he will not act in any other movie before the completion of these two films. He will, however, be free to commit films,” said M. Ranjith, president, KFPA.

Compensation

It was also agreed that Mr. Nigam would pay a compensation to the producers of the two movies for the loss caused by the disruption in production. While AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu chose not to disclose the compensation amount, Mr. Ranjith said the actor would pay ₹16 lakh each to the producers of both films. The compensation would either be paid in cash or would be deducted from the actor’s remuneration. The producers had initially demanded ₹1 crore from the actor and threatened to abandon both the films.

He said that the actor had already agreed to forgo his demand for an excess ₹15 lakh for completing the dubbing for another movie, Ullasam.

Asked whether the agreement would mark the lifting of the ‘undeclared ban’ on the actor, Mr. Ranjith said there was never a ban but only non-cooperation, which, he said, would no longer be there with the resolution of the issue.

He further said that producers would hold another meeting with AMMA to discuss ways to resolve various problems faced at the sets of film shoots. Asked about the formulation of any code of conduct for actors, Mr. Ranjith said all such things would be decided after the meeting.

Mr. Nigam ran into trouble towards the end of last year after he initially made a social media post alleging a death threat from the producer of Veyil. The problem accentuated when the actor shaved off his hair, which threw a spanner in the continuity of the film, following which the film’s producer, Joby George, lodged a complaint with KFPA.

Since the controversy erupted last October, Mr. Nigam has had only one release — Valiyaperunnal.