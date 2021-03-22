Shanaya Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions

Shanaya Kapoor

Karan Johar made the announcement about Shanaya, who starred in Netflix series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, who made a splash on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, mentored by Karan Johar.

Shanaya, who featured prominently on the Netflix series, and has since become an Instagram star with her dance videos, has joined Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will start work on her first film under the Dharma Productions banner in July this year.

“Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad," she wrote on Instagram.

Karan Johar added, “Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for film details.”