Shammeer Sultan: Art has no boundaries

“We belong to a generation that doesn’t limit itself to a form of art. If a big star film doesn’t measure up, we would gladly watch something else [on digital platforms and other venues],” says Shammeer Sultan, who is debuting as writer-director in Telugu cinema with Meeku Maathrame Cheptha (MMC), the Tharun Bhascker-starrer produced by Vijay Deverakonda.

Shammeer’s own journey validates his statement of not being bound by diktats. He has dabbled with musical novels, short films, and web series before helming MMC. He doesn’t look at short films and web series as stepping stones to cinema, but as different expressions of art. Honing his skills and getting a ringside view of different media came as a bonus. After MMC, he might direct feature films or venture into newer avenues.

An engineering graduate from Anna University, Chennai, Shammeer wrote poems while in the Guindy campus and he and his friend Sivakumar formed the band Paadhai (path). Standalone songs by campus bands have a limited reach, so he attempted a musical novel, with the book having a CD containing songs that complement each chapter. Ranam Sugam (pain is pleasure) happened in 2010 and got him noticed.

In good company One of his Shammeer’s short films was included in Aviyal (2016), an anthology of short films produced by Karthik Subbaraj; it had a theatrical release. The other shorts in the anthology were directed by Alphonse Putharen, Lokesh Kanakaraj, Mohit Mehra and Guru Smaran, all directors of merit in Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

Ranam Sugam, Neon Nagaram and Mune Vaa Anbe Vaa were published as novels, with songs complementing them (available on YouTube). Neon... was published in English as You Stole My Heart by Penguin.

“The first attempt inevitably has what I call ‘the beginner’s purity’; so I wanted to do a second one to see if I really have the talent to write stories and compose music,” says Shammeer. He wrote Neon Nagaram, dwelling on the music industry.

Shammeer’s friends included the now new age Tamil filmmakers like Karthik Subbaraj and Nalan Kumarasamy, with whom he would share ideas. Interacting with these emerging filmmakers, Shammeer realised that he too needed to learn direction to take his storytelling abilities forward, and made short films.

Meanwhile, Shammeer was also working with an IT company. The work pressure was telling, but he was grateful to have a steady job that could fund his artistic endeavours. Shammeer also directed the web series Weekend Machan, produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon (GVM). “It was another learning curve,” he says.

Abhinav Gomatam and Tharun Bhascker in the film | Photo Credit: By arrangement

When GVM bought the rights to remake Pelli Choopulu in Tamil, he asked Shammeer to direct it. Shammeer was drawn by the alluring simplicity and deadpan humour in the film.

Due to financial reasons, the project didn’t take off.

Keen to direct a feature film, Shammeer pitched a story to Vijay Deverakonda. “Vijay was already a popular name and I didn’t know if he would respond. He did, and I found that he was open to new ideas and people,” he says.

Vijay was also open to acting in Tamil. However, when his star status sky rocketed after Geetha Govindam, Shammeer wasn’t sure if his story would suit the actor. “My story warranted two other significant friend characters,” says Shammeer. The project was put on hold for a while, until one fine day Vijay called Shammeer and expressed his interest to produce the film.

Shammeer Sultan | Photo Credit: By arrangement

One thing led to another when Vijay’s father suggested Tharun Bhascker’s name for the lead. Tharun’s friend Abhinav Gomatam and Naveen George, who had worked with Shammeer earlier, were roped in for the friend characters. Shammeer had written the screenplay and dialogues in Tamil, and when Tharun offered to translate it in Telugu, he relented to direct it in Telugu. “It worked well. Since no one knows me here I don’t have any peer pressure, and could focus completely on my work,” says Shammeer.

MMC’s cinematographer Madan Gunadeva and composer Sivakumar have been Shammeer’s collaborators since his short film days. MMC holds a mirror to our increasing fixation with mobile phones and explores what can happen if things go wrong. An incident in the story is an offshoot of what happened to one of Shammeer’s friends.

Crediting Tharun as a fine actor, Shammeer says some of the deadpan humour in Tharun’s directorial ventures Pelli Choopulu and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi emerge from Tharun and his real-life friend Kaushik. “The real Kaushik is so much fun. The filmi Kaushiks don’t match up. And I feel Tharun can also be a good stand-up comic,” Shammeer says, signing off.