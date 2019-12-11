Shalini Pandey goes to Bollywood, to star opposite Ranveer Singh

Shalini Pandey who debuted in Telugu cinema with Arjun Reddy has signed her first Hindi film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, to be produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Maneesh Sharma, the producer of this film for Yash Raj, says about the 25-year old Shalini, “Our script and the vision of the film demanded a fresh face for the leading lady’s part. Shalini’s audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence, and we have confidence in backing her talent.”

Shalini began her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, before bagging Arjun Reddy. Despite not being well versed in Telugu, Shalini dubbed for her part in Arjun Reddy and was appreciated for her performance. She also featured in a cameo in Mahanati, the biopic on late actor Savitri.

Talking about her Hindi film, Shalini says, “Being given the opportunity to be signed on as a talent and also being cast by Yash Raj Films is any artist’s dream. I’ve been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I’m incredibly thankful for it. I’m also fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, one of the biggest superstars of our generation and a versatile actor. This inspires me to prepare myself to deliver the best.”