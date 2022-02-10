‘Shaktimaan’ reboot film in the works from Sony Pictures

An ‘Indian superstar’ is set to play the titular role, while original 'Shaktimaan' actor Mukesh Khanna is also touted to be part of the ambitious project

Sony Pictures International Productions has confirmed that it is set to bring Shaktimaan to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero.

The film, that can eventually become a franchise, is set to be headlined by one of India’s superstars, while Mukesh Khanna is also touted to be part of the ambitious project.

The original Shaktimaan aired on DD 1 from 1997 to 2005, starring veteran actor Mukesh Khanna in the titled role, and was a huge success.

Khanna, who was already a household names thanks to his role as the duty-bound Bhishma in BR Chopra’s “Mahabharat”, found another fan base among children in the late 1990s as Shaktimaan and his alter-ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz.

It was later translated into different languages and aired on different channels.

The show was followed by “Shaktimaan: The Animated Series” in 2011, and a television film titled “Hamara Hero Shaktimaan” in 2013.

