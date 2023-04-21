‘Truth was stranger than fiction’: The makers of the true-crime series ‘Dancing On The Grave’

April 21, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

One of the news blurbs of the Shakereh Khaleeli murder case reads, almost like the summary of a pulpy thriller, ‘Man buried his wife alive in her backyard so that he could get her property.’ This one line is indicative enough of the crime’s sensationalistic potential.

But there is more to it. Shakereh was the granddaughter of the Diwan of Mysore. She divorced her first husband, Akbar Mirza Khaleeli (with whom she had four daughters), and went against social norms to marry Murali Manohar Mishra, (later renamed himself as Swami Shradhananda), who is the man referred to in the news blurb mentioned above.

Shakereh’s murder in 1991 at her house in Richmond Town, Bengaluru, is considered among the most heinous and infamous crimes in India’s criminal history.

No wonder it has spawned a true crime docuseries — Dancing On The Grave, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 21.

“Though it took place in Bangalore, the story has a interest across India,” says Chandni A Dabas, the series producer. “Shakereh Khaleeli’s first husband was an IFS officer. So, a lot of bureaucrats and people in the forces remember this story very well. I am from Delhi. And even today, many people I know talk about it.”

She and her team were looking for someone who could tell this story cinematically with adequate sensitivity. That is when they zeroed in on the British filmmaker Patrick Graham, whose works include Ghoul, Betaal, and Leila — Netflix thrillers, all three. He was hooked to the story. So he took up the challenge of working in a non-fiction show. So, he came on board.

The director and producer of Dancing On The Grave talk about the intricacies involved in making a true-crime show and more over a video call from Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.

Excerpts:-