‘Shaitaan’ teaser: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika take us into a supernatural world

January 25, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The makers of the supernatural thriller titled 'Shaitaan' starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika have unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The Vikas Bahl directorial will be theatrically released on March 8.

Apart from this, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles..

Then, he has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan' and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty. Ajay will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

