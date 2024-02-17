Shailene Woodley, Jack Whitehall join ‘Girl in the Clouds’ voice cast

February 17, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

American actor Shailene Woodley and English comedian Jack Whitehall have joined the voice cast of the animated feature ‘Girl in the Clouds,’ directed by Philippe Riche, Variety reported.

The film, written by Riche and Luc Bossi, is based on Romain Puertolas' best-selling novel 'The Little Girl Who Swallowed a Cloud as Big as the Eiffel Tower.' Production will begin in May 2024, with a summer 2026 release.

'Girl in the Clouds' relates the story of Providence, who is given a magical quill that transforms all she writes into reality. Faced with such enormous power, she must choose between fulfilling her goals and saving the world.

Woodley's recent credits include Michael Mann's 'Ferrari,' and she will next be seen in the Starz series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's blockbuster novel 'Three Women,' as well as the Amazon Studios picture 'Killer Heat,' which stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden. Whitehall recently completed filming 'Fatherhood With My Father' for Netflix and will next appear in the Amazon Prime drama 'Malice.'

