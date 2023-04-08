ADVERTISEMENT

Shahid, Kriti's untitled movie wraps filming, to release in Oct 2023

April 08, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

The film also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles

PTI

Poster of Shahid and Kriti’s next | Photo Credit: @MaddockFilms/Twitter

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie has concluded production, the makers announced on Saturday. Backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Maddock Films shared the news of production wrap on the project and also revealed the movie will be released in theatres in October this year. "An impossible love story! announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!" the banner wrote alongside a poster of film.

A Maddock Films production, the movie is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

