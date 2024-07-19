ADVERTISEMENT

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to release in theatres in February 2025

Published - July 19, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews

PTI

Shahid Kapoor in a still from ‘Deva’

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie "Deva" will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025, the makers announced on Friday.

Pooja Hegde wraps up ‘Deva’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios "Experience the exciting adrenaline rush of #Deva, as this power-packed action thriller hits theatres on 14th February, 2025!" the studio posted on Instagram.

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as “Salute” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni”, has directed “Deva”.

According to the makers, "Deva" promises to be an "action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama".

Shahid Kapoor to front action film ‘Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues’

In the movie, Kapoor is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer, while Hegde is portraying a journalist.

"Deva" also features actor Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

