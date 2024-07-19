GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to release in theatres in February 2025

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews

Published - July 19, 2024 01:23 pm IST

PTI
Shahid Kapoor in a still from ‘Deva’

Shahid Kapoor in a still from ‘Deva’

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie "Deva" will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025, the makers announced on Friday.

Pooja Hegde wraps up ‘Deva’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios "Experience the exciting adrenaline rush of #Deva, as this power-packed action thriller hits theatres on 14th February, 2025!" the studio posted on Instagram.

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as “Salute” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni”, has directed “Deva”.

According to the makers, "Deva" promises to be an "action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama".

Shahid Kapoor to front action film ‘Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues’

In the movie, Kapoor is essaying the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer, while Hegde is portraying a journalist.

"Deva" also features actor Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.