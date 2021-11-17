Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bull’ to release theatrically in April 2023

Shahid Kapoor

17 November 2021 18:00 IST

The actor will be next seen in the sports-drama ‘Jersey,’ scheduled to release in theatres on December 31

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s action extravaganza “Bull” is set to open in theatres on the Good Friday weekend on April 7, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala, the 1980’s-set film is inspired by real-life events.

“Bull” will be helmed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar. It marks the first co-production between T-Series and Guilty By Association.

Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series, called “Bull” an ambitious project and “one of the biggest action movies” to come from the production house.

“We continue to reassure audience’s long standing romance with the silver screen with this release. It is a Shahid Kapoor film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre,” Kumar said in a statement.

Butala, Producer, Guilty By Association (GBA) said the film will showcase the “Kabir Singh” star in a new action-packed avatar.

“We hope to deliver a big screen extravaganza packed with adrenaline so it truly is a Good Friday at the box office,” Butala said.

Mehta, Producer, GBA, added that “Bull” is inspired by the valour of “our men in uniform” and it will “enthrall and inspire” the audience.

The story of the film is penned by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora. “Bull” is slated to hit the floors in early 2022.

Kapoor, meanwhile, will be next seen in the sports-drama “Jersey”, scheduled to release in theatres on December 31.