Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bloody Daddy’ heads to OTT, teaser out

April 13, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday shared the teaser of Bloody Daddy, an action crime drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

In the 75-second teaser, Shahid, in a black suit and open-collared shirt, fights goons with knives, guns, clubs and what looks like a raw mutton leg. The film’s brutal, John Wick-recalling world promises a tale of ‘drugs, cops, family, and lots and lots of blood’.

Shahid is joined in the cast by Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Boody Daddy will have a direct-to-digital release on June 9 on Jio Cinema. The announcement was made at a Jio Studios event in Mumbai.

Shahid is also part of an upcoming film co-starring Kriti Sanon. He was recently seen in the OTT series Farzi.