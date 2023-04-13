HamberMenu
Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bloody Daddy’ heads to OTT, teaser out

Ali Abbas Zafar’s blood-soaked action film will have a direct-to-digital release on June 9

April 13, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shahid Kapoor on the poster of ‘Bloody Daddy’

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday shared the teaser of Bloody Daddy, an action crime drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

In the 75-second teaser, Shahid, in a black suit and open-collared shirt, fights goons with knives, guns, clubs and what looks like a raw mutton leg. The film’s brutal, John Wick-recalling world promises a tale of ‘drugs, cops, family, and lots and lots of blood’.

Shahid is joined in the cast by Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Boody Daddy will have a direct-to-digital release on June 9 on Jio Cinema. The announcement was made at a Jio Studios event in Mumbai.

Shahid is also part of an upcoming film co-starring Kriti Sanon. He was recently seen in the OTT series Farzi.

