Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj reuniting for action entertainer; Triptii Dimri in cast

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are reuniting for a new action entertainer to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The upcoming project will also feature Triptii Dimri. Filming is set to commence soon.

Kapoor and Bhardwaj have collaborated on films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2012) and Rangoon (2017). “I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Tripti Dimri, India’s National Crush, add her magic to this dream team,” Vishal Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Sajid Nadiadwala added, “I’m thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! It’s an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted Tripti Dimri to the #NGEFamily!”

Vishal Bhardwaj’s recent works included the spy thriller Khufiya and the detective series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. Tripti Dimri was in last year’s Animal and the recent Bad Newz. Shahid Kapoor has collaborated with Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews for his next, an action thriller titled Deva.