Shahid Kapoor to front action film ‘Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues’

March 19, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor will front an action epic film titled Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues. The film, directed by Sachin B Ravi, delves into the legend of Ashwatthama, son of Drona, from the Mahabharata.

Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity’s remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts ‘the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative.’

“As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years,” read a note from the makers.

Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues is produced by Pooja Entertainment. The title of the film was announced at Amazon Prime Video’s #AreYouReady content showcase event in Mumbai.

ALSO READ:‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ movie review: A social experiment with the heart of a sitcom

“For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative. My aim was to bring this tale to life, placing him in the present timeline and navigating the intricate psyche of an immortal being, exploring how he perceives a world he has witnessed for thousands of years. I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film,” said Sachin.

Shahid Kapoor was recently in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His next, Deva, an action thriller, is slated for release in October, 2024.