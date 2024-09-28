GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shahid Kapoor says film with Vishal Bhardwaj has ‘most accessible and relatable’ subject

The untitled movie, co-starring Triptii Dimri, is touted to be a “big action commercial entertainer”

Published - September 28, 2024 11:49 am IST

PTI
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor poses for a photo during a press conference for 19th Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards 2018, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor poses for a photo during a press conference for 19th Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards 2018, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor says his upcoming feature with frequent collaborator and director Vishal Bhardwaj is a departure from their previous "dark and broody" work.

Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj reuniting for action entertainer; Triptii Dimri in cast

The duo has worked on critically acclaimed films such as Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017).

Kapoor said his new film with Bhardwaj is an "interesting" project.

"It’s the most accessible and relatable subject that we’ve chosen. Sometimes we’ve chosen extremely intense subjects which would be dark and broody, but this is a lot more open and a lot more people would be interested in this subject,” the actor told PTI in a group media interaction at the IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Working with Bhardwaj is “earth-shatteringly” challenging, he said.

Pooja Hegde wraps up ‘Deva’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor

“Some of my best work is with him. He is the reason why I was able to discover myself in a different avatar as an actor, apart from just being seen in a certain space. It’s a privilege to work with Vishal sir,” Kapoor added.

The untitled movie, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is touted to be a “big action commercial entertainer”. It features Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

Published - September 28, 2024 11:49 am IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.