Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ to release in February

Billed as ‘an impossible love story’, the film will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia

January 10, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

PTI
The poster for ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming romance drama movie has been titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Billed as “an impossible love story”, the movie will be released in theatres on February 9.

"This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024," Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films posted on its social media pages.

The romance drama, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was previously scheduled to hit the screens in December 2023.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

The movie is produced by Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

