Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ most searched Indian film on Google in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was the most searched Indian film locally in 2023, according to year-end analytics shared by Google.
It was also the top third trending search globally in a year dominated by the Barbenhemier phenomenon. Gadar 2and Pathaan also secured top spots as local and worldwide trending films on Google.
Kesariya, a popular romantic track from Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was the No. 2 song people ‘hummed to search’ globally. Actor Kiara Advani led the trending people list in India, and also found a spot in the top trending global actors list.
Oppenheimer led the charge in international entertainment searches in India.
Indian web shows Farzi, Asur, Rana Naidu and Scam 2003 took top ranks on the list of most searched series. According to Google, trending searches are those that recorded the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period for the time frame of January to November in 2023.
Top trending movie searches in India in 2023 -
Jawan
Gadar 2
Oppenheimer
Adipurush
Pathaan
The Kerala Story
Jailer
Leo
Tiger 3
Varisu
Top trending web series searches in India in 2023 -
Farzi
Wednesday
Asur
Rana Naidu
The Last of Us
Scam 2003
Big Boss 17
Guns and Gulaabs
Sex/Life
Taaza Khabar
