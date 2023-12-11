Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ most searched Indian film on Google in 2023

December 11, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was the most searched Indian film locally in 2023, according to year-end analytics shared by Google.

It was also the top third trending search globally in a year dominated by the Barbenhemier phenomenon. Gadar 2and Pathaan also secured top spots as local and worldwide trending films on Google.

Kesariya, a popular romantic track from Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was the No. 2 song people ‘hummed to search’ globally. Actor Kiara Advani led the trending people list in India, and also found a spot in the top trending global actors list.

Oppenheimer led the charge in international entertainment searches in India.

Indian web shows Farzi, Asur, Rana Naidu and Scam 2003 took top ranks on the list of most searched series. According to Google, trending searches are those that recorded the highest spike in traffic over a sustained period for the time frame of January to November in 2023.

Top trending movie searches in India in 2023 -

Jawan

Gadar 2

Oppenheimer

Adipurush

Pathaan

The Kerala Story

Jailer

Leo

Tiger 3

Varisu

Top trending web series searches in India in 2023 -

Farzi

Wednesday

Asur

Rana Naidu

The Last of Us

Scam 2003

Big Boss 17

Guns and Gulaabs

Sex/Life

Taaza Khabar