Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ earns Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in three days

September 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has raised Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, the makers said on Sunday. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared the India and the worldwide gross box office collection of the movie on X.

Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.