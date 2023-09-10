HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ earns Rs 384.69 crore worldwide in three days

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, shared the India and the worldwide gross box office collection on social media

September 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

PTI
Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’ | Photo Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment/YouTube

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has raised Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, the makers said on Sunday. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

ALSO READ
‘Jawan’ movie review: Shah Rukh Khan is spectacular in Atlee’s socially-charged thriller

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared the India and the worldwide gross box office collection of the movie on X.

Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.