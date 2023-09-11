ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ collects Rs 520.79 crore worldwide in first weekend

September 11, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Already the biggest opener for a Hindi film, Atlee’s action thriller raised Rs 110.87 crore on day two, Rs 144.22 crore on day three and made Rs 136.1 crore on the fourth day

PTI

Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thrillerJawanhas earned Rs 520.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared the worldwide gross box office figures on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Rewriting history at the box office Rs 520.79 crore as gross worldwide box office collection. Highest weekend collection ever," the post read.

At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.

The film raised Rs 110.87 crore on day two, Rs 144.22 crore on day three and made Rs 136.1 crore on the fourth day.

Jawan, a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh. Khan

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

