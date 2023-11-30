ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’, Vijay’s ‘Leo’ among IMDb’s most popular Indian films of 2023

November 30, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ and Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ have also earned spots on the list

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’, Vijay in ‘Leo’

-Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan have topped the IMDB list for most popular Indian theatrical movies of 2023, taking the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively. The action blockbusters are also the top two highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a romantic entertainer starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is on the No. 3 spot on the list, while Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo led by Vijay is at No. 4. Rajinikanth’s Jailer, the only other non-Hindi title on the list, is at No. 6.

Among streaming releases, Lust Stories 2, Jaane Jaan, Mission Majnu are the top three most popular movie titles according to IMDb.

The database has also released a list of top web shows of 2023. The list has been aced by Raj and DK’s crime thriller series Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Theatrical)

  1. Jawan
  2. Pathaan
  3. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
  4. Leo
  5. OMG 2
  6. Jailer
  7. Gadar 2
  8. The Kerala Story
  9. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
  10. Bholaa

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming)

  1. Lust Stories 2
  2. Jaane Jaan
  3. Mission Majnu
  4. Bawaal
  5. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
  6. Bloody Daddy
  7. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
  8. Gaslight
  9. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
  10. Mrs Undercover
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023

  1. Farzi
  2. Guns & Gulaabs
  3. The Night Manager
  4. Kohrra
  5. Asur 2
  6. Rana Naidu
  7. Dahaad
  8. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo
  9. Scoop
  10. Jubilee
Atlee, director of Jawan, the No. 1 ranking theatrical release of 2023, said in a statement, “Jawan is a captivating, emotional, action-entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Its reception and love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming.

Throughout my formative years, my knowledge and appreciation of world cinema has been greatly enriched by IMDb. Being honored by IMDb is truly a dream come true for me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan sir, Red Chillies Entertainment, my wife, my team, and the esteemed audience for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible.”

