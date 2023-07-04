ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery in US after meeting with accident on movie set: reports

July 04, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

According to reports, the actor underwent minor surgery after injuring his nose while shooting in Los Angeles and is now recuperating at his home in India

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan | Photo Credit: ANI

According to several news reports, superstar Shah Rukh Khan suffered an accident while shooting on a movie set in Los Angeles and had to undergo minor surgery. Reports add that the actor injured his nose and that he is now back in India and recuperating at home.

ALSO READ
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer: It’s all about loving each other’s families in Karan Johar’s grand affair

ETimes quoted a source from the U.S. who told, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about and that King Khan would need to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home.”

Details regarding the project the Pathaan star was shooting for remain unknown at the moment. An official statement from the actor’s team is awaited.

Last seen in this year’s blockbuster Pathaan, Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, gearing up for a release on September 7. He will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, following which he will be seen in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu, is scheduled to release in December 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The news about the accident comes just days after he held an #AskSRK session to celebrate completing 31 years in the industry. During the session, one of his fans asked him about his popular song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ being performed by Penn Masala during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States. “Wish I was there to dance to it. But they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess,” replied the superstar.

ALSO READ
Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ postponed to December
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US