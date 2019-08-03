Shah Rukh Khan to turn ‘Money Heist’ into a Bollywood film

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a penchant for finding scripts that work in tinsel town: it’s no secret how he’s worked his way up towards becoming the Badshah of Bollywood.

SRK’s last film was Zero which tanked at the box-office, and there has been a lot of speculation on what his next outing would be, though he’s been meeting several directors across town.

Now, it seems like he’s found his match: the Spanish television series that airs on Netflix currently: Money Heist!

‘Money Heist’ is hugely popular with Indian audiences | Photo Credit: Netflix

According to a report in KoiMoi, his production house, Red Chillis Entertainment has bagged the rights of the show, which currently concluded its third season. But SRK has plans to make it into a film instead of a web-series, raising specualtion that he may act in it as well as produce it.

Money Heist revovles around an elusive criminal mastermind known as ‘The Professor’ with a plan to pull off the biggest heist in history, by printing billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. To help him, he recruits eight people with certain abilities who have nothing to lose. Season four of the hugely successful show is currently in production.