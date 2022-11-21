Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival

November 21, 2022 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF) announced on Sunday that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will receive an Honorary Award to recognize his exceptional contribution to the film industry at the opening ceremony of the festival’s second edition in Jeddah, on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea.

The festival is set to run from December 1 to 10 and will present 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages from both established and emerging talent.

Shah Rukh, fondly called King Khan, is undoubtedly one of the most successful film stars in the world. With over three decades in the film industry and featuring more than 100 films, he has crafted an extraordinary career in India and around the world, having earned multiple awards and accolades for his efforts.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, said “We are thrilled to be honouring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

Shah Rukh Khan said that he is honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival: “It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

The Red Sea International Film Festival is a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host competitions for short and feature films, and organize masterclasses to support emerging talent. The Festival will screen the best of the Arab and international cinema and also showcase a retrospective program to celebrate the masters of cinema.