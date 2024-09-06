GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan in list of highest celebrity taxpayers: report

Fortune India’s ‘The Star Cast’ list is based on advance tax payments by celebrities and places film star Salman Khan in the third position and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in fourth place

Updated - September 06, 2024 04:09 pm IST

PTI
Shah Rukh Khan; Thalapathy Vijay

Shah Rukh Khan; Thalapathy Vijay

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan topped the list of celebrity taxpayers with advance tax payment of Rs 92 crore in 2023-24, followed by Tamil actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay at a distant second, according to a list compiled by Fortune India Magazine.

Fortune India's 'The Star Cast' list is based on advance tax payments by celebrities and places film star Salman Khan in the third position and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in fourth place.

Virat Kohli paid Rs 66 crore in advance tax in 2023-24 fiscal -- making him the highest taxpayer among cricketers in the country.

"Shah Rukh Khan tops the list of celebrity taxpayers in FY24 while Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay moves ahead of the likes of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli to emerge second (Advance Tax payment, FY24)," Fortune India said.

According to Fortune India, 'Thalapathy' Vijay paid an advance tax of Rs 80 crore, followed by Salman Khan (Rs 75 crore), and Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 71 crore).

Many other well-known faces from the film and entertainment industry, including Ajay Devgn (Rs 42 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 36 crore), Hrithik Roshan (Rs 28 crore), Kapil Sharma (Rs 26 crore), Kareena Kapoor (Rs 20 crore) and Shahid Kapoor (Rs 14 crore) made it to the coveted list.

Actors Mohan Lal and Allu Arjun both paid advance taxes of Rs 14 crore each and Kiara Advani (Rs 12 crore). Both Katrina Kaif and Pankaj Tripathi paid Rs 11 crore advance tax, while Aamir Khan shelled out Rs 10 crore in FY24.

From the world of cricket, M S Dhoni paid an advance tax of Rs 38 crore, while legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly paid Rs 28 crore and Rs 23 crore, respectively, according to Fortune India list.

Hardik Pandya paid Rs 13 crore, while Rishabh Pant paid Rs 10 crore in taxes.

Published - September 06, 2024 03:50 pm IST

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

