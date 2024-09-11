Shah Rukh Khan ribs Karan Johar about hosting chat shows: When are you going to make films?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has teased his friend and filmmaker Karan Johar for hosting more chat shows and directing lesser films.

Shah Rukh and Karan, who are set to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, have worked together in several hit movies such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "My Name is Khan", and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna".

At the press conference of the IIFA Awards on Tuesday evening, Shah Rukh pulled Karan's leg for being less active on the directorial front.

"He hosts chat shows, film shows. Picturein bhi toh bana mere bhai (When are you going to make films, my brother?)" said the superstar, eliciting laughter from the filmmaker.

Karan, whose last directorial was 2023's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", admitted Shah Rukh was right.

"This is sounding so wrong on so many levels for a filmmaker. That I should be making movies. (But) That is exactly what I should be doing," said the filmmaker, who also hosts the popular celebrity chat show "Koffee With Karan".

IIFA Awards, the three-day award gala, returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29.

Actor Vicky Kaushal will join Shah Rukh and Karan on the stage as a host.

There will also be performances by veteran actor Rekha and stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

"I'm so privileged to be hosting this show with Vicky and Karan, and all the amazing talent. Some of us are present here this evening. And of course, there's going to be great performances to follow. There's going to be Shahid, Vicky, Jahnvi, Kriti, and of course, the most wonderful star of them all, Rekha ji," said Shah Rukh.

The "Pathaan" star, who is returning to the IIFA stage as a host after almost a decade, said he wanted to present all editions of the awards show but the dates didn't match.

"They called me once to host (IIFA), they are calling me back after 10 years," he quipped, saying these days it's important to "clarify" when it's a joke.

"IIFA is being hosted all around the world, which makes us very proud. And more often than not I've had to beg them 'I'm shooting but you are in Vancouver, Toronto, Malaysia, do it (IIFA) here in Borivali or in film city like others do. But their vision is big," he added.

For the first time, IIFA Awards 2024 is bringing together the best of both Hindi and South film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with an aim to celebrate and honour the richness and diversity of Indian cinema by showcasing Bollywood flair at the IIFA Awards and vibrant South Indian cinema at IIFA Utsavam, which marks the beginning of the grand event.

Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who will host IIFA Utsavam with Teja Sajja, also attended the press conference on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh said this year's edition of IIFA is "more Indian" than ever.

"IIFA has always thought of taking Indian cinema, now with the inclusion of Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and Hindi cinema (to the world)...

"This is even more Indian than it has ever been before. Keeping up with your vision, I'm thankful now for trying to come back after so many years, I hope we can present it well and keep people entertained." Rana recalled being hosted by Shah Rukh at his house in Dubai for an after-party some time ago.

"He is so hospitable. He has actually entertained the entire four (South) industries, not only as an actor but also as a human being," he said.

The actor also thanked Karan, who presented the Hindi version of his two-part epic fantasy film "Baahubali", for supporting South cinema.

"And really Karan, it started with you. The fact that we got 'Baahubali' here (in the north)... (It was) the first time all the languages started speaking cinema in some form. Thank you for that," Rana added.

The press conference was also attended by "Yudhra" actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and "Stree 2" star Abhishek Banerjee. They will host IIFA Rocks 2024, the musical extravaganza which will bring down the curtain on the event.

As he stepped on to the stage, Shah Rukh took a moment to congratulate Abhishek on the success of "Stree 2", his latest release.

"Abhishek, it's so wonderful to see you live after watching your wonderful film. I've been wanting to call you," he said.

