 />
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s ‘Veer Zaara’ marks 20th anniversary, all set for international re-release

The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee

Published - November 06, 2024 05:05 pm IST

A still from ‘Veer Zaara’

A still from ‘Veer Zaara’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yash Chopra’s iconic film, the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji starrer Veer Zaara is all set to re-release internationally on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. The film will be re-released internationally on 600 screens on November 7. It will also premiere for the first time in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

Another highlight is that the re-release prints of Veer Zaara will also include the iconic deleted song 'Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan'. It is the first time that the song will be a part of the movie. Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Veer Zaara transcends borders and generations with its powerful narrative of love, sacrifice, and hope.

The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee. The film showcases the eternal love story of Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman, Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta).

Veer Zaara has a cult following across the globe and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, we wanted to re-release this iconic love story for the fans to savour the world over. As we entered the 20th year of this unanimously loved film, we could sense that the fans wanted to see this love story worldwide. From the chatter on social media, to fan requests to our offices globally, we could sense that people were waiting for us and wanting us to take this decision. So, this move by YRF is our hat-tip to the fans of the film,” said Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution in a statement shared by the film’s team.

In its re-release, Veer Zaara will re-release in global markets like USA, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Australia, Newzealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa.

