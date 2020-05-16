Movies

Shah Rukh Khan posts about his ‘lockdown lessons’

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan  

Sharing a photograph of himself, Bollywood superstar penned a note on what he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The actor took to social media early on Saturday to share his realisations while being stuck at home. He also shared a photograph of himself.

“Lockdown lessons...That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did.

That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.

That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.

That we can laugh with those we fought so hard...and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs.

And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!” shared the actor on social media.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 2:22:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/shah-rukh-khan-posts-about-his-lockdown-lessons/article31599879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY