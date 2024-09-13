Shah Rukh Khan pays visit to new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan made a special late-night visit to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai to congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit took place on Thursday night, following the couple's recent arrival of their first child. Videos and images captured Shah Rukh Khan's car entering and leaving the hospital premises. Deepika Padukone gave birth to a daughter on September 8. The news was officially confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post. Following the arrival of their baby girl, a flurry of celebrities and fans took to social media to celebrate the joyful news. Priyanka Chopra shared her joy with "Congratulations" accompanied by heart emojis. Ananya Panday commented, "Baby girl! Congratulations," while Sara Ali Khan expressed her happiness with, "Ranveer and DeePee..congratulations on your baby girl!!! Only joy and bliss to both of you."

Bipasha Basu offered her blessings with, "Durga Durga..Blessings to the little bundle of love and many, many congratulations to you, Ranveer and family."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao and Katrina Kaif also joined in the celebration with their warm wishes, and Kareena Kapoor added a personal touch, saying, "Congratulations mommy and daddy.. from saifu and Beboo...God bless the little angel."

Before welcoming their baby, Deepika and Ranveer were seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday evening to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The couple, who announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February, have been sharing their joy with fans through social media, including a stunning maternity shoot. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars her husband Ranveer Singh, actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal, Ajay Devgn and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.

Ranveer, on the other hand, recently announced his new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Ranveer Singh will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3'.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.