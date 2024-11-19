 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix announces Aryan Khan’s debut series

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a creator and director

Published - November 19, 2024 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The as-yet untitled series directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will stream on Netflix in 2025.

The as-yet untitled series directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will stream on Netflix in 2025. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making his directorial debut with an upcoming Netflix series. 

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, the multi-genre title tells the story of a charming, ambitious outsider ‘navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.’

Aryan Khan talks about D’YAVOL’s vodka, his upcoming directorial debut, and his favourite Shah Rukh Khan movie

Produced by Gauri Khan, the upcoming Bollywood series will mark Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment’s sixth outing together, titles like Darlings, Class of ’83 and Bard of Blood.

Thrilled with the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment.”

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Red Chillies Entertainment once again — this time, for a very special series, directed by Aryan Khan. Aryan brings a bold and dynamic directorial vision, and has created something truly one-of-a-kind and thoroughly entertaining. It builds on our shared passion for fresh voices and quality storytelling, and we can’t wait for our members to watch it.”

‘Salman loved it, SRK didn’t believe in the film’: Rakesh Roshan on ‘Karan Arjun’ re-release

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, made her acting debut in the Netflix original film The Archies. Aryan, 27, is Khan’s eldest child and owns the luxury streetwear label D’YAVOL. 

The as-yet untitled series directed by Aryan will stream on Netflix in 2025. 

Published - November 19, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.