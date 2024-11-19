ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix announce Aryan Khan’s debut series

Updated - November 19, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a creator and director

The Hindu Bureau

The as-yet untitled series directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will stream on Netflix in 2025. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making his directorial debut with an upcoming Netflix series. 

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, the multi-genre title tells the “story of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.”

Produced by Gauri Khan, the upcoming Bollywood series will mark Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment’s sixth outing together, including titles like Darlings, Class of ’83 and Bard of Blood.

Thrilled with the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment.”

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Red Chillies Entertainment once again — this time, for a very special series, directed by Aryan Khan. Aryan brings a bold and dynamic directorial vision, and has created something truly one-of-a-kind and thoroughly entertaining. It builds on our shared passion for fresh voices and quality storytelling, and we can’t wait for our members to watch it.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, made her acting debut in the Netflix original film The Archies. Aryan, 27, is Khan’s eldest child and owns the luxury streetwear label D’YAVOL. 

The as-yet untitled series directed by Aryan will stream on Netflix in 2025. 

