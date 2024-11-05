ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan meets fan from Jharkhand who waited for him outside Mannat for 95 days

Updated - November 05, 2024 10:35 am IST

Each day, the fan named Sher Mohammed, was spotted outside Mannat holding a placard and expressing his wish to meet SRK

ANI

Sher Mohammed finally meets Shah Rukh Khan | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @srkuniversefc

A fan, who waited outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat for 95 days to catch a glimpse of the superstar, finally got the golden chance of meeting King Khan and that too on his 59th birthday. On Monday, SRK's fan page @SRKUniverse posted a picture of the fan with the actor and captioned it, "King Khan meets the FAN who had travelled from Jharkhand and had been waiting for more than 95 days outside Mannat to meet him! Truly, agar kisi cheez ko pure dil se chaaho. SRK makes his dream come true !"

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family, fans

In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen donning a grey T-shirt paired with a chunky silver neckpiece, a stack of bracelets, sunglasses, and a beanie. The fan named Sher Mohammed is from Jharkhand and over 95 days ago, he came to Bombay to meet SRK. Each day, he was spotted outside Mannat holding a placard and expressing his wish to meet SRK. Finally, on SRK's 59th birthday, his wish was fulfilled.

Unlike every year, SRK did not step out on the balcony of Mannat to greet his fans on his birthday. However, he did attend an event where he met with his fans and interacted with them. During the meet-and-greet event with fans, SRK, who has often spoken about his smoking habit, revealed that he has quit smoking.

In a video shared by his fan page, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, SRK can be seen making the big revelation as he shared that he is not "smoking anymore.""There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys," Khan told an enthusiastic crowd.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
After 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he has quit smoking

Further speaking on his decision, the Dunki actor admitted he had hoped to feel less breathless after quitting, but said he is still adjusting to the change."Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn't feel breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do)," Khan said, acknowledging the adjustment period. He remained optimistic, saying, "Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega" (By God's grace, that will also be fine).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US