Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to host IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi next month

The three-day awards gala, which will be held from September 27 to 29, returns to Yas Island Abu Dhabi, for the third time; the extravaganza will conclude with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks

Published - August 24, 2024 12:52 pm IST

PTI
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan | Photo Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar will be the hosts for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024, to be held next month in Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, IIFA Awards 2024 is bringing together the best of both Hindi and South film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with an aim to celebrate and honour the richness and diversity of Indian cinema by showcasing Bollywood flair at the IIFA Awards and vibrant South Indian cinema at IIFA Utsavam, according to a press release issued by IIFA.

Shah Rukh Khan praises south cinema and celebrates ‘Jawan’ success at Locarno Film Festival

The three-day awards gala, which will be held from September 27 to 29, returns to Yas Island Abu Dhabi, for the third time. The extravaganza will conclude with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks.

Khan said he is excited about hosting the IIFA awards.

“IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema,” the Shah Rukh said in a statement.

Johar, who returns as the host for the awards, said he and his late filmmaker father Yash Johar have had a long association with IIFA awards.

Shah Rukh Khan confirms his next film ‘King’ with Sujoy Ghosh; says he is losing weight

"It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. Get ready for an unforgettable experience – we’re about to light up Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, like never before,” Johar said.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is the star performer this year, said he is thrilled to be part of this celebration of cinema once again.

"IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable! I’m ready to deliver something extraordinary for the fans. IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments in Indian cinema,” Kapoor said.

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar to deliver keynote address at Australian Parliament House

Andre Timmins, founder and director of IIFA Awards said fans can expect mesmerizing performances and cultural extravaganzas during the three-day celebration of cinema.

"As we approach IIFA's silver jubilee in 2025, we’re thrilled to announce that this year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the convergence of Hindi Cinema and South Indian cinema,” Timmins said.

