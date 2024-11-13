 />
Shah Rukh Khan in talks to star in ‘Baazigar’ sequel

Updated - November 13, 2024 11:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan | Photo Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Producer Ratan Jain recently confirmed that preliminary discussions with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan about a potential sequel to the iconic thriller Baazigar are underway. While no formal plans or script have been developed yet, Jain emphasized his commitment to involving Shah Rukh in the project if it moves forward. For Jain, the prospect of Baazigar 2 hinges on creating a compelling storyline that respects the legacy of the original film and meets the high expectations of its fans.

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s ‘Veer Zaara’ marks 20th anniversary, all set for international re-release

Released in 1993 and directed by the Abbas-Mustan duo, Baazigar was a game-changer for Shah Rukh Khan’s career, marking his debut in an anti-hero role that diverged sharply from typical Bollywood protagonists of that era. Originally offered to Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, the role ultimately went to Shah Rukh, whose portrayal of the vengeful Vicky Malhotra won acclaim for its complexity.

Jain noted that while talks with Shah Rukh continue, the project remains in the ideation phase. “We keep talking to Shah Rukh about Baazigar 2,” he said. If the sequel is greenlit, it would bring back the intrigue that made Baazigar a milestone, possibly reviving its classic elements for a new generation.

Published - November 13, 2024 10:47 am IST

