Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti at Mannat home

May 17, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

On Twitter, Garcetti shared pictures of his ‘wonderful chat’ with Shah Rukh Khan and jokingly wondered if it’s time for his Bollywood debut. Garcetti said he discussed the Hindi film industry and the cultural impact of Bollywood and Hollywood with Khan.

“Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia,” the US Ambassador wrote.

Is it time for my Bollywood debut? 😉 Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndiapic.twitter.com/SLRQyhhn8C — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 16, 2023

Eric Garcetti was sworn in as US Ambassador to India in March. Besides SRK, he met with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and entrepreneur Purnima Khandelwal on his recent trip to Mumbai. He also visited the newly minted Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance's innovations in the renewable energy sector, and exploring avenues for more #USIndiaTogether economic cooperation. pic.twitter.com/tlCvWr7UAv — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 17, 2023

While in the neighborhood, I stopped by the new @nmacc_India. From meeting the cast of the Broadway classic 'The Sound of Music' at The Grand Theatre to learning about India's rich textile heritage at the India in Fashion exhibit, I was impressed from start to finish. Next time… pic.twitter.com/ubBwFGIxc5 — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 16, 2023

After a career slump, Shah Rukh Khan delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2023 in Pathaan. His next is Jawan directed by Atlee followed by Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani.