Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti at Mannat home

On Twitter, the US Ambassador to India shared pictures of his ‘wonderful chat’ with Shah Rukh Khan and jokingly wondered if it’s time for his Bollywood debut

May 17, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Eric Garcetti with Shah Rukh Khan

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his Mumbai residence, Mannat.

On Twitter, Garcetti shared pictures of his ‘wonderful chat’ with Shah Rukh Khan and jokingly wondered if it’s time for his Bollywood debut. Garcetti said he discussed the Hindi film industry and the cultural impact of Bollywood and Hollywood with Khan.

“Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia,” the US Ambassador wrote.

Eric Garcetti was sworn in as US Ambassador to India in March. Besides SRK, he met with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and entrepreneur Purnima Khandelwal on his recent trip to Mumbai. He also visited the newly minted Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Also Read: On a world stage: Inside the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai 

After a career slump, Shah Rukh Khan delivered the biggest blockbuster of 2023 in Pathaan. His next is Jawan directed by Atlee followed by Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

