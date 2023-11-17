Shah Rukh Khan hosts private party for David Beckham

November 17, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday night hosted a private party at his residence for legendary footballer David Beckham. A video doing the rounds online, sees a car arriving quietly at Mannat, with Beckham's staff seated in the front seat, while he sat in the back passenger's seat.

The footballer arrived in Mumbai to attend the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand. He met many Bollywood celebrities during his time. Post the match, on Wednesday, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a grand bash for Beckham where several B-town celebs marked their presence. Apart from that, he also met the Ambani family on Wednesday and was gifted a Mumbai Indians jersey by them. The jersey had the number seven that Beckham wore in his stint with iconic club Manchester United.

Beckham is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.