Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan pay visit to Farah Khan after her mother Menaka Irani passes away

Hours after filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, passed away, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan reached their residence to pay last respects to the departed soul.

SRK and Gauri were accompanied by their daughter, Suhana Khan. Pooja Dadlani, manager of the Pathaan star, was also with them. After meeting the bereaved family, SRK, Gauri and Suhana came downstairs with Farah Khan as they made an exit. In the visuals captured by shutterbugs, Farah can be seen hugging SRK and Suhana.

Farah and Sajid's mom died on July 26. She was 79. The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.

"This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah wrote this on her mother's birthday recently.

Earlier on Friday, several celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to mourn the demise of her mother.

