GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan pay visit to Farah Khan after her mother Menaka Irani passes away

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menaka Irani passed away at 79 on July 26

Published - July 27, 2024 12:03 pm IST

ANI
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan; Farah Khan’s picture with her mother Menaka

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan; Farah Khan’s picture with her mother Menaka

Hours after filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, passed away, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan reached their residence to pay last respects to the departed soul.

SRK and Gauri were accompanied by their daughter, Suhana Khan. Pooja Dadlani, manager of the Pathaan star, was also with them. After meeting the bereaved family, SRK, Gauri and Suhana came downstairs with Farah Khan as they made an exit. In the visuals captured by shutterbugs, Farah can be seen hugging SRK and Suhana.

Actor-producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa dies after battle with cancer

Farah and Sajid's mom died on July 26. She was 79. The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.

"This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah wrote this on her mother's birthday recently.

Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Earlier on Friday, several celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to mourn the demise of her mother.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.