Shah Rukh Khan flying to US for urgent eye surgery: reports

Updated - July 30, 2024 03:47 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 03:38 pm IST

Further details about the nature of the treatment and Khan’s condition are yet to emerge

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is flying to the US for an urgent eye surgery, a report in a online entertainment portal claimed.

Entertainment news website Bollywood Hungama, quoting a source, claimed that Khan had sought treatment at a Mumbai hospital for an eye issue on July 29. The treatment didn’t go as planned and thus the actor is being flown to the US to “rectify the damage”.

Further details about the nature of the treatment and Khan’s condition are yet to emerge.

Khan had earlier suffered a heatstroke while attending an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Ahmedabad in May. 58-year-old Khan was in Ahmedabad to attend a match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He was admitted to the city’s KD hospital due to dehydration.

